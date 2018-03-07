HELEN RUTLEDGE

Helen Bivin Rutledge, 95, of Louisville, widow of Oakley Rutledge, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at the Louisville Campus of the Masonic Homes of Kentucky.

She was born in Muhlenberg County and was the daughter of the late Roscoe S. Bivin Sr. and Virna Wells Bivin.

She was a teacher in the Garrard County School System, was a legal secretary in Harrodsburg, owned a gift shop in Nicholas County, past Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Kentucky Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church in Owensboro.