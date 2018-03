Jay B. Peavler Jr., 66, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Harrodsburg.

Born Jan. 29, 1952, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Jay B. Peavler Sr. and the late Helen (Warner) Peavler Durr.

He was a former Kentucky State Trooper, a personnel director for IBM in Tampa, Fla., and a member of the St. Andrews Catholic Church.