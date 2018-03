Hershel Pullum, 78, husband of Geneva McFerron Pullam, died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at his residence.

Born June 2, 1939, in South Fork, he was the son of Vonnie and Mary Caldwell Pullum.

He was retired from Whirlpool and Matsushita in Danville and was a member of Herrington Lake Pentecostal Church.