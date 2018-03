Amanda B. Tyler, 86, of Harrodsburg, widow of J.F. Tyler, died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 12, 1932, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late John and Beulah Peavler Coker.

She was the former owner and operator of Best Western in Harrodsburg, was a homemaker and was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church.