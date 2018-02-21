Mercer Archery brings home hardware at Bullitt East

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Archery team had a very successful weekend at the Bullitt Central Cougar Classic held at Bullitt East High School from Feb. 15-17.

They brought home seven trophies in one of the most successful weekends of the season for the archery team.

Both the elementary and middle school teams were able to get their high score, while the high school team tied their season high score.

The high school team placed fourth overall out of 11 teams, King Middle School placed second overall out of 13 teams and the elementary school placed fifth overall out of 11 schools.

Chasity Redfern placed second out of 111 high school females with a score of 288, while also placing third out of 326 overall females.

Bailey Robinson placed third out of 111 high school females shooting 287, while also placing third out of 326 overall females.

Cole Clark placed sixth out of 158 high school males with a score of 285, while placing seventh out of 446 overall males.

Austin Butts placed 12th out of 158 high school males shooting 282, while placing 13th in total males.

Joshua Brodeur placed 14th out of 158 high school males with a score of 281, while placing 14th in total males.

Mollie Bailey placed fourth out of 111 elementary females shooting 268, while placing 56th out of 326 total females.

Westin Irvin placed fourth out of 120 elementary males with a score of 258, while placing 141st in total males.

Landon McRay placed fifth out of 120 elementary males shooting 257, while placing 143rd in total males.

The highest middle schooler placed in male or female was Kamron Maddox with a score of 271. He placed 14th out of 168 middle school males, while placing 58th out of 446 total males.

Laci Bailey placed 10th out of 104 middle school females with a score of 270, while placing 46th out of 326 total females with a score of 270. Madison Brown also shot a 270.

For more Titan scores, visit https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=2471