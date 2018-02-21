Lady Titans end Burgin’s season in district play

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Lady Titans’ (26-3) state title defense began on Monday, Feb. 19, by defeating the Burgin Lady Bulldogs 96-10.

Burgin (4-22), had trouble all night getting into a rhythm and it started from the tip. Mercer Head Coach Chris Souder sat his five stand-out seniors in the win. Sophomore Channing Lewis, junior Toni McCombs, freshman Camryn Preston, sophomore Zoe Yeast and seventh grader Timberlynn Yeast started the game for the Lady Titans.

This was Souder’s biggest margin of victory as Mercer head coach since taking over the program back in 1999.

Lewis and McCombs got started early, scoring with ease and getting teammates involved.

“Channing (Lewis) and Toni (McCombs) set the tone for the rest of the game in the first quarter, and it was good to see Stevie (Shephard) get going offensively,” said Souder.

The freshman Shephard had her highest scoring outing of the season. She scored 20 points and a lot of them came off turnovers. She and Lewis had a game-high 20 points for the Lady Titans.

Souder talked about getting his youngest players valuable varsity and postseason experience under their belt.

“It was great for our younger kids to get some tournament experience,” he said. “Our younger kids didn’t get to play a lot of JV games this season so it was a great opportunity for them to get some experience and exposure.”

Burgin ended the season with a record of 4-23. The Lady Titans will be back on the court for the 46th district championship against the West Jessamine Colts on Thursday, Feb. 22. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

The Lady Titans will be going for their 10th consecutive district title.

Scoring for the Lady Titans: Shephard 20, Lewis 20, T. Yeast 14, Preston 8, Bryant 7, Z. Yeast 6, Mays 6, McCombs 5, Drakeford 4, Tharp 4, Smith 2.

Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs: Hungate 6, Jenkins 2, Holton 2.

