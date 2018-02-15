Kennedy Mill Bridge Will Be Closed For Repairs Starting Next Week

Kennedy Mill Bridge is closing for repairs. Again.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m., the bridge will be closed to traffic for one week, reopening Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways.

KYTC called the closure “temporary” and said it was necessary for rehabilitation work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to take US 27 and Kentucky Route 34 to Route 33. All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond KYTC’s control.

The weight limit on Kennedy Mill Bridge was dropped from 10 to three tons last month after inspectors found a new hole and additional section loss in the exterior gusset plate over pier 6 on the bridge’s north truss, according to KYTC Information Officer Natasha F. Lacy.

The bridge carries Kentucky Route 152 over Herrington Lake. It was built in 1924 and has been closed for repairs in 1940, 1944, 1991, 2003, 2009 and, most recently, for seven months from September 2015 until April 2016.

Construction of a replacement bridge, which runs parallel to the existing structure, is scheduled to be completed by November 2019.

