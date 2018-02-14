New era begins for Burgin baseball

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Last season, the Burgin Bulldogs baseball team was 0-17, 0-9 in region and 0-5 in district play. Donnie Edwards, the new head man for the Bulldogs, hopes to bring a winning atmosphere to a program that hasn’t had better than a .500 record since the 2009 season.

Edwards played baseball and is a graduate of Mercer County High School, class of 1983. Afterwards, he went on to be an assistant at Harrodsburg High School for four years, then became the head coach for two years before switching over to Mercer County and being an assistant for more than a decade. Edwards took a year off in 2017 before coming back to Burgin to lead the program.

Burgin Superintendent Will Begley and Principal Chris LeMonds offered Edwards the job a short time ago, one he couldn’t turn down.

“It rejuvenated me to get back into coaching. The excitement of trying to change the way we do things here at Burgin made it an easy choice for me,” said Edwards.

Edwards, born and raised in Harrodsburg, plans on changing the program with a family-like atmosphere on and off the field, and a lot of hard work.

“First and foremost, if you put in the work, you will get rewarded for it,” he said. “Just because you graduate and leave the program, it doesn’t mean you leave the program forever. We always want past players to come back and be around the program and be apart of the winning culture we are trying to build.”

Burgin is undergoing renovations at their baseball field and has big plans for the future.

“Administration has been unbelievable when it comes to our field. We are going to have new dugouts and a new backstop,” said Edwards. “We are going to be able to, at some point hopefully, host a district and region tournament.”

For full story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.