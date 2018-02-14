House of Grace Hopes For Help

Organizers say they’re out of ideas on how to fund the House of Grace, Hope and Mercy, a proposed 16-bed transitional housing facility. The House of Grace was supposed to be open the first of this year, but Chris McCoy, vice-president of the board of directors, said there was no projected opening date.

On Monday night, McCoy went before the Harrodsburg City Commission to ask for their help.

She said organizers have applied for funding and held fundraisers over the past year, but only raised $28,000. McCoy said $23,000 of that went for expenses, including the mortgage. None of the money went to pay staff, she said.

Residents at the House of Grace would be able to stay for up to six months at a time and receive job training, attend addiction programs and conflict resolution classes and acquire the skills needed to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty. That is, if it was open.

McCoy said organizers have talked to local churches and civic groups but have been unable to raise enough money to open the facility.

“We’re kind of stumped,” she said.

While accurate statistics on homelessness are hard to come by, she said the problem in Mercer County is growing. McCoy said the Christian Life Center served 68 adults and 28 children who were homeless in 2015. In 2016, the center served 100 adults and 24 children who were homeless. In 2017, she said they served 139 adults and 21 children. McCoy said there were 62 children in transitory housing in Mercer.

Once open, the House of Grace would qualify for grants, McCoy said, but first they need to open. She said the ultimate goal is to end homelessness.

While the city denied a request for funding during the last fiscal year, McCoy said they were in the process of applying for funding again.

“We want to make this work,” McCoy said.

Donations can be made to the House of Grace, Hope and Mercy, P.O. Box 146, Harrodsburg, KY 40330. For more information, call 734-5001.

To learn more, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald.