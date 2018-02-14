Easterling Murder Trial Begins Monday

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

After nearly two years, the trial against Trenton Easterling, who is accused of murdering and robbing Tristan Cole, finally starts on Monday, Feb. 19.

Cole, a 17-year-old student at Mercer County Senior High School, was found shot to death near a vacant barn on Deep Creek Road on April 12, 2016.

One of his classmates, Trenton Easterling, was arrested and charged with Cole’s murder as well as 1st-degree robbery.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard Bottoms said he’s confident about his case. But he will be going into the courtroom without one key piece of evidence: the answers Easterling gave during his initial police interrogation.

The recorded testimony was ruled inadmissable by Circuit Court Judge Darren Peckler after it was determined neither Easterling, who was then 16 years old, nor his mother, Melissa Easterling, had signed a formal waiver before the interrogation.

Last year, Peckler ordered Easterling to be transferred to Boyle County Detention Center after Easterling turned 18.

Easterling’s defense attorneys asked for him to remain with the Department of Juvenile Justice so he could complete his high school education. However, Peckler said the Department had no statutory authority over Easterling, who will be prosecuted as an adult.

Easterling will be defended by Danville attorney Ephraim Helton of Helton, Walter and Noelker.

Two other classmates of Tristan Cole, Meagan Sims and Zachary Lay, were arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence connected to the murder. Both Sims and Lay will testify for the prosecution, Bottoms said.

After being released on bail, they were both arrested again and charged with trafficking in marijuana, 1st-degree trafficking in cocaine, endangering the welfare of their newborn child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As part of an agreement with the prosecutor’s office, Lay pled guilty to tampering with physical evidence, 1st-degree possession of cocaine and 1st-degree wanton endangerment.

Sentenced to five years at Grayson County Jail, Lay’s request for parole was denied in December 2017. His next parole eligibility date is Dec. 21, 2019, according to Kentucky Online Offender Lookup.

The prosecution against Sims, who has changed counsel, is still ongoing.

The trial will begin at 9 a.m. at Mercer County Judicial Center with jury selection. The trial is expected to last at least a week.

The Harrodsburg Herald will be posting daily live updates on the trial on this website.