Thomas Clyde Fleming, 60, husband of Ronda Kay Reeves Fleming, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born Jan. 27, 1958, in Waco, Texas, he was the son of the late Edgardene and the late Lillian (Ryno) Fleming.

Thomas was a Co-Owner and Operator of Fleming Construction.