Terry Mobley

Terry B. Mobley, 74, passed away Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Becky; son, Steve Stone (Leslie; children: Lindsey, Caroline, and Greer Stone); daughter, Mary Beth (child: Hannah Richard); brother, Tony Mobley (Betty); nephew, Derek Mobley (Kathleen; children: Claudia and Madeline); his grandchildren, Jack and Reese and their mother Mindy Mobley. He was preceded in his passing by his son, Christopher (Barbara).

The funeral will take place today, Thursday, February 15th at 1pm, with a visitation from 10am until service time, at Calvary Baptist Church, 150 E. High St., Lexington. 40507. Private burial at Lexington Cemetery to follow.

Memorial donations may be made to: the Terry B. Mobley Award Fund, UK Philanthropy Gift Receiving, 210 Malabu Dr., Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40502, Bluegrass Hospice Care on Lexington, or the Hope Center in Lexington in honor of Cecil Dunn. www.milwardfuneral.com