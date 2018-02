Patricia Carol Stratton, age 82, Harrodsburg, wife of N.B. “Polie” Stratton, died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 at the Signature Harrodsburg Health Care Center in Harrodsburg.

Born July 25, 1935 in Johnstown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Ernestine (Morgan) Hofecker.

She was a graduate of Johnstown High School in Johnstown, Pa., a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War, and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.