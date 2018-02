Julia “Judy” Wilson, 82, widow of James Hobert Gaddis and Jack L. Wilson died Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 in Mercer County.

Born June 7, 1935 in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Harvey James and Sallie May Whitehouse Nichols.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Herrington Lake Pentecostal Church.