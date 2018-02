Clara Opal Carey, 95, widow of James Everett Carey, died Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 11, 1922 in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Mildred Sims Brown.

She was a homemaker, a member of the Bruners Chapel Baptist Church and was a baby sitter for several years.