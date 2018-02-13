Charles Brennan Royalty, 83, husband of Carolyn Zanone Royalty, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at his home.

Born March 16, 1934, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Birdie M. and Bernice Jane (Patterson) Royalty.

He was a longtime Harrodsburg businessman, and was a member of the Harrodsburg Lions Club and the Harrodsburg Christian Church, where he was in the choir and served as deacon.

Survivors in addition tohis wife include: two sons, Charlie (Leah) Royalty and Dan (Morgan) Royalty, both of Harrodsburg and four grandchildren, Chandler, Brennan, Haven and Jonah Royalty.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Gaye Haralu officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Adam Shewmaker, Dan Chilton, Tim Russell, Johnny Bailey, Charles Snodgrass, Chris Cornish, and Michael Sherrow.

Honorary Bearers were L. H. Henderson, Larry Royalty, G.B. (Boo) Royalty, Carlton Shewmaker, Charles (Berdie) Bugg, Wesley Zanone, Lawrence Johnson, Gary Houchin, Danny Noel, David Taylor, Jim Morrow, Eugene Motley, and the Goodwill Sunday School Class.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Harrodsburg Christian Church, P.O. Box 96, Harrodsburg, KY 40330, or to a Charity of One’s Choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

Paid Obit