Late surge by Burgin not enough

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (4-17) have struggled as of late, and their 42-28 loss to the St. Patrick Lady Saints (7-12) handed them their sixth straight loss on Friday, Feb. 2.

After the end of the first quarter, Burgin trailed 12-5, with eighth grader Ellie Jenkins leading the way for Burgin with three points and sophomore Julia Holton adding a pair. Jenkins finished with five points and Holton finished with six.

Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, St. Patrick’s Justina Klee dominated the game in the paint and on the boards. She had a game-high 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lady Saints.

Burgin Head Coach Chad Terrell thought his team could have had better shot selection throughout the game.

“We ran through our offense two or three times and it looked good, we had their defense all over the place,” Terrell said. “A lot of it is that we’re just not hitting shots, but a lot of it has to do with taking bad shots as well.”

He said a lot of his players are young and that he is trying to teach them that this is not middle school basketball, where you just throw it up when you get it.

“We need to pass the ball until we get a good shot. We don’t need to launch these air-ball three-pointers, because that is not going to help us at all,” said Terrell.

The Lady Bulldogs will be back on the court Friday, Feb. 9, when they host Portland Christian at 6:30 p.m.

Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs: Hungate 8, Stewart 7, Holton 6, Jenkins 5, Simpson 2.

Scoring for the Lady Saints: Klee 15, Hughes 11, E. McKay 8, C. McKay 4, Gallenstein 2, Roush 2.

