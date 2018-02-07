Lady Titans bounce back against Lady Patriots

Arpan Dixit

After a tough defeat at the hands of Sacred Heart last weekend at the Louisville Invitational Tournament, the Mercer County Lady Titans (22-3) used the week off to their advantage, dismantling region foe Lincoln County (18-5) by a final score of 82-55 on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The Lady Titans had four players in double-figures with senior Emmy Souder leading the way with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Lexy Lake tied Souder with 16 points, and his four triples.

Head Coach Chris Souder was just happy to get back on the court after an extended time off for his team.

“We tried to balance out getting some rest and getting back in the gym. You don’t know with high school kids how they are going to come out and play after taking off that much time,” he said. “I thought out energy was good throughout the game and the tempo was in our favor early. They (Lincoln) caught their breath and came back at us in the third quarter, but I’m proud of the way our kids played and put the game away.”

Junior Toni McCombs had one of her strongest games of the season. She scored 14 points and had two and-one plays. She was aggressive and the Lady Patriots had no answer for her.

“We’ve been trying to get Toni (McCombs) to be more aggressive. I haven’t seen anybody yet that can stop her off the dribble,” said Souder. “So we’ve been really emphasizing with her to go attack the basket, and telling her it’s alright to miss some shots. So tonight, for me, I thought it was kind of her coming-out party.”

Scoring for the Lady Titans: Souder 16, L. Lake 16, McCombs 14, Robins 14, Davis 7, F. Lake 7, Lewis 6, Mays 2.

Scoring for the Lady Patriots: King 16, Boyle 14, Wilks 9, Shearer 7, Napier 4, Releford 3, Rice 2.

