Kelly to be a Campbellsville Tiger

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County baseball team has had quite the offseason. Three have chosen to further their baseball career at the next level.

Senior Hunter Kelly, who is primarily a pitcher and part-time infielder for the Titans, is the fourth. He has chosen to continue his education and baseball career at Campbellsville University.

“The visits I took to Campbellsville made me want to go there for academics and then when the coach contacted me, it made the decision rather easy,” said Kelly.

He chose Campbellsville over Berea College, Georgetown College and Morehead State University.

Kelly has played baseball for most of his life, 12 years to be exact, and his love for the game started when he was little playing tee-ball and cheering on his beloved Cincinnati Reds.

He said his love for the game grew substantially while watching the past Mercer baseball teams have the success that they had under former coach Jeremy Shope.

Kelly said his parents, Clay and Tina Kelly, have also been an inspiration throughout his life and they have been there from day one when it comes to his baseball career.

“They have been very supportive of my decision,” he said. “They have always encouraged me to keep my options open and gave me the pros and cons for each college. They helped by not having me rush my decision and making a decision when the time is right.”

He plans on primarily being a pitcher at Campbellsville.

