Gillis reaches 1,000 points as Titans defeat Lincoln County

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans (19-4) extend their season-long winning streak to 12 games, their longest streak since the 2015 season, by defeating the Lincoln County Patriots (11-15) in hard-fought game, 65-51.

Despite senior Trevon Faulkner leading the team with 18 points, senior Gunnar Gillis stole the show. He eclipsed 1,000 points on a pair of free throws late in the game. He ended the night with 17 points and did a lot of dirty work around the rim.

“Gunnar is that kid that doesn’t get a lot of appreciation on most nights because he will guard the opposing big, he will set the ball screens and do all the dirty work,” said Titans Head Coach Josh Hamlin. “These last couple games, everyone has seen what Gunnar (Gillis) has been capable of with 23 points against Corbin and 17 tonight, but I’m really happy for him scoring his 1,000 point. He works his tail off and he’s a great kid.”

Junior Carter Baughman has had a really consistent season. He’s averaging 13.2 points per game this season, had 10 points tonight and dished out five assists.

It was a slow start for both teams, with the score just 15-10 after one quarter of play, and 27-20 at halftime, in favor of the Titans.

Sophomore Kaelin Drakeford had a strong game as well. He scored 15 points, and knocked down three triples out of the five the Titans were able to hit. Baughman netted the other two.

“I’m not making any excuses, but we have played some emotional games at home,” said Hamlin.

The Titans are coming off a double-digit victory over the Corbin Redhounds at the Jock Sutherland Classic at Lafayette High School this past weekend, but struggled to keep that rhythm against the Patriots, despite the win.

The Titans will be back on the court this Friday, Feb. 9, when they host Frankfort. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Scoring for the Titans: Faulkner 18, Gillis 17, Drakeford 15, Baughman 10, Divine 5.

Scoring for the Patriots: Smith 21, Phillips 16, Frye 4, Napier 3.

