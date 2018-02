Doris Robinson Bryant, 87, widow of David Earl Bryant, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Baptist Health Lexington.

Born October 2, 1930 in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Robinson and Ruby Green Robinson.

She was an employee of Texas Instruments, Anderson Discount Drug Store, Wild Turkey and Talk of the Town. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class.