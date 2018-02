Andrew “Drew” Evans, 28, died Monday, January 29, 2018, at his home.

Born Feb. 20, 1989, in Elkhart, Ind., he was the son of Theresa “Teri” Sue (Cooper) and step-son of Lynn Robinson, Salvisa

He was a Warehouse Operator for Maxwell & Sons Distributing, Lexington, and served two tours of service in Afghanistan in the US Army. He was currently attending BCTC in Lexington.