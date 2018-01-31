Weight Limit Reduced On Kennedy Mill Bridge After Latest Inspection

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Motorists and truckers should be prepared for more headaches getting into and out of Mercer County.

The state has dropped the weight limit on Kennedy Mill Bridge, which carries Kentucky Route 152 across Herrington Lake, from 10 to three tons after an inspection last week.

State inspectors found a new hole and “additional section loss” in the exterior gusset plate over pier 6 on the north truss, said Natasha F. Lacy, information officer for District 7 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways.

The bridge was built in 1924 and has been closed for repairs in 1940, 1944, 1991, 2003, 2009 and, most recently, for seven months from September 2015 until April 2016.

Because of the lack of a detour, Lacy said the current bridge will be maintained until its replacement is complete. The estimated completion date is Nov. 29, 2019.

Recommended alternate routes include

U.S. 27 and Kentucky Route 34 to 33.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Bridge, which carries U.S. 68 across the Kentucky River, will be down to one lane. There will be alternating lane closures Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. At least one lane will remain open while state crews install additional safety signs as part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program. No work is planned for Saturday or Sunday at this time.

All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

