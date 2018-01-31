Grand Opening Of Conover Extension On Feb. 7

Dalton Christopher

Herald Staff

dchristopher@harrodsburgherald.com

Campbellsville University’s Conover Education Center (CEC) plans to reveal several big announcements at a special grand opening and dedication ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 12:30 p.m.

Campbellsville’s newly constructed community building hosts Adult Education and Mercer Transformation as well as offices and classrooms.

Wes Carter, executive director of student outreach, said the university would not grow without Harrodsburg’s support.

“We’re just beyond thankful for Harrodsburg and the entire Mercer County community,” Carter said. “We would not be where we are today without their belief and support of us.”

The university also plans to host a Valentine’s Day Luncheon to raise scholarship funds on Friday, Feb. 9 at noon.

The Conover Education Center continues to grow with students enrolling in new programs and athletics. Carter said he hopes more people from the community continue to get involved with the University.

“The grand opening ceremony and Valentine’s Day scholarship luncheon are great opportunities to learn about what we do and get involved with our vision for the future,” Carter said.

For more information, contact the Campbellsville University at 605-1389.

To learn more, check the latest edition of the Harrodsburg Herald.