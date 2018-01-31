Benefit For Nick Risden On Feb. 10 At Salvisa Baptist Church

Dalton Christopher

Herald Staff

dchristopher@harrodsburgherald.com

Nick Risden has been fighting for his life over the last several months battling several diseases and illnesses stemming from a tick bite.

Risden’s health is improving, but he isn’t out of the woods yet. An online donation site and Facebook auction page helped raise the initial $43,500 needed to start his treatments. His treatment costs $2,500 monthly on average.

Risden has been in treatment for the last 3-5 months and is expected to receive another 4-6 months of IV treatment, said Rebecca Kendall Patterson, who has served as his caretaker.

“We can tell the treatment is working and it is very encouraging,” Patterson said. “He no longer needs to wear sunglasses indoors. He is seeing improvements in his mental clarity.”

However, Risden still needs all the help he can get.

“He is still struggling to gain weight,” Patterson said.

She has organized a benefit dinner with a silent auction to help raise funds to finish Risden’s treatment on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Salvisa Baptist Church.

The meal begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate of $10 for adults and $5 for children if purchased before Friday, Feb. 9.

Admission will be $15 at the door for adults and $10 for children.

Funds go towards the treatment and medication, as well as monthly travel expenses to Washington D.C., where he receives treatment.

To donate items to the silent auction, purchase tickets or make a donation to Risden’s fund, contact Rebecca Kendall Patterson at 859-516-5252.