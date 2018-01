Patsy Ann Burton, 76, wife of James Donald Jenkins, widow of John Craig Burton, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Danville.

Born August 29, 1941, in Piqua, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Alberta (Robinson) Durr.

She was a retired Cricketeer employee and worked as a teller at Farmers National Bank. She was a member of the Harrodsburg Church of God. She established the clothing store for the Harrodsburg Christian Life Center in 1984.