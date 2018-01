Noel Roger Botts, 70, Salvisa, husband of Carol Gentry Botts, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington.

Born June 30, 1947, in Monroe County, he was the son of the late Mitchell and Pauline (Crowe) Botts.

He was owner and operator of Botts Garage and a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church, and was a former member of the Pioneer Saddle Club and the Central KY Christian School Board.