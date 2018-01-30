Laura Wright By Harrodsburg Herald | January 30, 2018 | 0 Laura Elizabeth Wright, 93, Harrodsburg, widow of Ralph V. Wright, mother of Sharon vanHoose, died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at the Willows of Harrodsburg. Arrangements are incomplete at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts James Matherly January 30, 2018 | No Comments » Kenneth Tschanz January 30, 2018 | No Comments » Kimberly Shelton January 30, 2018 | No Comments » Hazel Hulette January 30, 2018 | No Comments » Gary Griffieth January 30, 2018 | No Comments »