Kenneth Tschanz By Harrodsburg Herald | January 30, 2018 | 0 Kenneth Dale Tschanz, 64, of Crab Orchard, died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at the Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford. Born on June 9, 1953 in Stanford, he was the son of the late John Godfrey and Ruby Florence (Plummer) Tschanz. He worked as a farmer.