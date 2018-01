Hazel Marie Hulette, 89, wife of Harold Hulette, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at The Willows in Harrodsburg.

Born March 3, 1928 in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Pliney Hardin Perkins.

She was retired from Cricketeer and was a member of the Shawnee Run Baptist Church.