Gary Wayne Griffieth, 68, husband of Elizabeth Carole Griffieth, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born June 24, 1949 in Fayette County, he was the son of the late Charles and Lois Mae Johnson Griffieth.

Gary served on the Mercer County Fire Department for nearly Fifty Years having served as Chief and currently serving as District Chief of McAfee Fire Departments. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.