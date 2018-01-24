Souder Reaches 500 Wins As Lady Titans Keep On Winning

Arpan Dixit

More wins and more milestones keep coming for the Mercer County Lady Titans basketball team. This time, it’s on the sideline.

Lady Titans Head Coach Chris Souder picked up his 500th career victory over the weekend at the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Classic at Mercy Academy this past weekend, with wins over Incarnate Word (MO) and Miami Country Day (FL).

“It really indicates how blessed I have been in this profession. I have been fortunate to have had great players and coaches to reach this point,” said Souder. “My wife and kids have sacrificed a lot for me to go for and reach my dreams. This program has been really special to me and I hope we can get 500 more.”

Souder added that he and his staff over the years have tried to build the Lady Titans basketball program the right way and be respected not just for wins, but for the way the game is supposed to be played.

“I love the game of basketball and I have been blessed to have the family I have to stick with me when it seems like our entire lives revolve around basketball,” said Souder.

His 500 overall wins have came from three different schools. Along with the Lady Titans, Souder has been the head man for the Danville Admirals girls team and the Logan County Cougars boys team.

