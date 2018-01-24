Lady Bulldogs handle Piarist with ease

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

In the second game of a boy/girl double header against Piarist, the Burgin Lady Bulldogs (3-12) defeated the Lady Knights by a final score of 47-32 on Friday, Jan. 19.

Senior Miranda Hungate had a team-high 14 points. Senior Summer Mullins added 7 points and dominated the glass with a game-high 14 rebounds.

Eighth grader Ellie Jenkins scored 9 points and was all over the floor against Piarist. She did a lot of things that down show up on the stat sheet like deflecting passes, denying the ball and taking charges. She was a key catalyst for the Lady Bulldogs when Piarist looked like they were going to make a run.

Freshman Hannah Stewart also had 9 points.

Lauren Wright had a game-high 21 points for Piarist, and Kylie Tackett scored the other 11 points.

Head Coach Chad Terrell praised his team’s effort after the game.

“I’m proud of all of them. They really competed tonight,” he said. “Ellie (Jenkins) is a just a big ball of energy, so having her offensively and defensively, you know she’s not going to back down.”

Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs: Hungate 14, Jenkins 9, Stewart 9, Mullins 7, Holton 6, Cocanaugher 2.

Scoring for the Lady Knights: Wright 21, Tackett 11.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.