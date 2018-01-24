Burgin’s Preston signs with LWC for track/cross-country

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

It was a special day for one Burgin Bulldog senior. Hunter Preston, accompanied by his family and friends, signed with the Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders to continue his education and track and field/cross-country career.

“Lindsey Wilson’s campus size is a perfect fit for me. The track and cross-country program will help me grow as a runner and a person,” said Preston.

Burgin cross-country head coach Chris Beckerson talked about Preston’s career.

“I’m very happy for Hunter that he gets a chance to run in college and continue his education,” he said. “That is always the goal, to get them to the next level, and work hard to get there. Hard work pays off as Hunter knows. He’s only been running a few years, but he has come a long way.”

Burgin Principal Chris LeMonds also shared his thoughts.

“I’m proud of Hunter because this is not only an opportunity to run, doing something he enjoys, but also to receive a quality education,” he said.

Personal records and more information on Preston’s career will be in this week’s issue of the Herald.