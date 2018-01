Melissa Jane Kirkpatrick, 38, died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born May 3, 1979, she was the daughter of Donna Hoover Lewis of Harrodsburg and the late Theodore McKenzie Kirkpatrick.

She was a food service manager, attended Bluegrass Community Technical College and was a member of the Shawnee Run Baptist Church.