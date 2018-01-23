Lettie Harlow

Lettie Frances Harlow, 94, of Harrodsburg, widow of Ralph Harlow, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at the Charleston Health Care Center in Danville.

Born May 27, 1923, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Fred Thomas and Shannon Dale Sims Jackson.

She was a retired glass inspector for Corning Glass Inc., served as secretary for the American Flint Glass Workers Union, corresponding secretary to the Flint Magazine, served on the executive board of the Corning Glass Credit Union, was a lifetime member of the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Labor For Work School and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Danville.