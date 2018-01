Katherine Ruth Holly, 42, of Harrodsburg, wife of Michael Allen Holly, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at her home in Harrodsburg.

Born Nov. 28, 1975, in Memphis, Tenn., she was daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Harris) Thompson.

She received her BA Degree in Speech Therapy from Lambuth College in Jackson, Tenn. and was a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church.