Dr. Jene Hall Lindsey, 86, of Heath, Texas, husband of Ann Wilds Lindsey, died Sunday at the Villages of Lake Highlands in Dallas, Texas.

Born Feb. 22, 1931, in Wichita Falls, Texas, he was the son of the late John William and the late Jewell Hall Lindsey.

He was an Army veteran, and was a Doctor of Obstetrics and Gynecology.