Gussie Faye Burns, 81, of Harrodsburg, formerly of Waynesburg, widow of Franklin D. Burns, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born April 7, 1936, in Versailles, she was the daughter of the late Harney and Grace Belle Webber Howard.

She was a graduate of Salvisa High School, was a homemaker and sold retail items from home and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion # 345.