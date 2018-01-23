Gerald Hummell

Gerald “Jerry” Hummell, 74, widower of Carolyn Hummell, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at his home.

Born Jan. 24, 1943, in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward and Ruth Hummell.

He was a retired school teacher in Jefferson County.

