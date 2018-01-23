Gerald Hummell By Harrodsburg Herald | January 23, 2018 | 0 Gerald “Jerry” Hummell, 74, widower of Carolyn Hummell, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at his home. Born Jan. 24, 1943, in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward and Ruth Hummell. He was a retired school teacher in Jefferson County. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Patricia Sheperson January 23, 2018 | No Comments » Jene Lindsey January 23, 2018 | No Comments » Katherine Holly January 23, 2018 | No Comments » Melissa Kirkpatrick January 23, 2018 | No Comments » Lettie Harlow January 23, 2018 | No Comments »