Eddie D. Hardin, 79, of Harrodsburg, husband of Polly Blacketer Hardin, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at the Springfield Nursing & Rehab Center in Springfield.

Born Oct. 13, 1938, in Mercer Co., he was the son of the late Clyde and Bessie Phillips Hardin.

He was a retired truck driver and was a member of the St. John’s Masonic Lodge #125.