McDowell Fitness Center Opens On College Street

The new McDowell Wellness Center opened this Monday in Harrodsburg. The Wellness Center will be located on the ground floor of the Mercer Area Family Education and Wellness (MAFEW) building, formerly the YMCA.

“We are excited to offer a new facility in Harrodsburg to help improve the health of the community,” said Dee Minor, director of McDowell Wellness Center. “The facility will offer all new equipment and members can use the Wellness Center facility in Harrodsburg and Danville.”

The Wellness Center will offer new cardiovascular and strength-training equipment, specially trained staff, group fitness classes and personal trainers.

“This is going to be a success,” said Dan Yates, public relations coordinator. “This is going to be an added dimension to the Ephraim system. They genuinely are interested in improving the health of children and families in Mercer County.”

The community is welcome to stop by for a tour. McDowell Wellness Center is offering an introductory rate of $20.18 per month for the first six months. This rate is good for individual or family memberships.

“We are excited to be able to offer this to Mercer County residents and I hope they come view the facility,” said Debrah Pierce, MAFEW chief executive officer.

The center is located at 130 N. College Street in Harrodsburg. The entrance to the Wellness Center is on the left side of the building.

