Opal Patterson Claunch, 93, widow of James D. “Jakie” Claunch, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at The Willows of Harrodsburg.

Born Dec. 15, 1924, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Armpey and Bertie Devine Patterson.

She was a bookkeeper and salesperson at G&H Furniture, a Kentucky Colonel and member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.