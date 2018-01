E. Marie Merchant, 93, of Harrodsburg, widow of Jame Merchant Sr., died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at the Haggin Memorial Hospital, Harrodsburg.

Born Sept. 4, 1924, in Garrard County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Jean Thompson Naylor.

She was a retired motel manager and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.