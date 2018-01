Kendra LeAnn Marshal Durham, 28, wife of Justin Lee Durham, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 14, 1989, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Kenneth Joseph Marshal of Versailles, Ohio and Pamela Kay Ferguson (Bruce Roy) Betler of Harrodsburg.

She was a graduate of Boyle County High School and Eastern Kentucky University and was a member of the Perryville Church of God.