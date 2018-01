Duane Hall, 74, husband of Dru Dyer Hall of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.

Born Feb. 6, 1943, in Bedford, Ind., he was the son of Jesse and Olivia Wray Hall.

He was a retired engineer from Corning Glass, Inc. and was a member of the Harrodsburg Church of Christ.