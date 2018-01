Doris Hockensmith Bugg, 77, wife of Donald Bugg, died Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born February 28, 1940 in Woodford County, she was the daughter of the late Onie Lee and Nealy Opal McDaniel Hockensmith.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Burgin Christian Church.