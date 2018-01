Audrey Hensley, 91, of Harrodsburg, widow of the late A.T. Hensley, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at her home.

Born Nov. 25, 1926, in Oneida, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Della Hensley Wilson.

She was a graduate of Oneida High School, a former employee of the State Bank and Trust Company, a member of the Order of Eastern Star and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.