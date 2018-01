Anthony Norman Rentas, 71, of Harrodsburg, widower of Anna Coleman Rentas, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at his home.

Born Dec. 31, 1946, in Hammond, Ind., he was the son of the late William and Alice Rentas.

He was a certified auto mechanic for Ford Motor and General Motors manufacturing companies, a US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of the Baptist faith.