Floralice M. Montgomery, 80, of Harrodsburg, wife of William “Billy” Montgomery, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Born July 9, 1937, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Michael “Mike” and Katie L. Isham McCrystal.

She was a retired inspector for Corning Inc., and was a member of The Carpenter’s Christian Church.